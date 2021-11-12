Schoonmaker, Halvorsen named to U.S. Nordic team

Tahoe City’s JC Schoonmaker was among 21 athletes selected to the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

A pair of local athletes are among those selected to compete for the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team.

The 21-member squad was announced Sunday, and features local standouts JC Schoonmaker and Hannah Halvorsen.

Schoonmaker, 21, was moved from being on last year’s development team to the program’s A Team. The Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy standout out of Tahoe City managed to land in the top 20 at a trio of World Cup events last season.

Truckee’s Halvorsen, 23, is eyeing a breakout season after making a comeback from being hit by a car while attending Alaska Pacific University in fall 2019. Last season, she raced to a pair of top-25 World Cup finishes, and picked up her first career World Cup points.

The 2021-22 cross-county World Cup season gets underway Nov. 26-29 in Ruka, Finland.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com