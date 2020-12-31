Schoonmaker posts career-best performance, skis to 14th at World Cup event

JC Schoonmaker races to a second-place finish last December at the Snowshoe Thompson Classic.

North Tahoe alumnus James Clinton (JC) Schoonmaker put together a career-best performance earlier this month, posting a 14th-place finish at the World Cup cross-country sprint event in Dresden, Germany.

Clinton, 20, managed to reach the quarterfinals of the sprint race, marking the second World Cup event in a row he was able to finish in the top 20. He later went on to help the U.S. Nordic team to a 20th-place finish in the team sprint event on Dec. 20.

Alpine racers battle in Bormio

The area’s top alpine skiers had a rough go in Bormio, Italy this week.

Squaw Valley’s Bryce Bennett, 28, took 37th in super-G on Tuesday. Bennett then crashed in Wednesday’s downhill event.

Fellow Squaw Valley athlete, Travis Ganong 32, fared better, claiming 15th in super-G and 31st in downhill.

Teammate Ryan Cochran-Siegle made history this week by ending a 14-year drought for American males in super-G, standing atop the podium in the event for the first time since Bode Miller won in Dec. 2006.

Another Squaw Valley product, Keely Cashman, 21, was also on the World Cup scene, but did not qualify for the finals of the slalom event at Semmering, Austria on Tuesday.

