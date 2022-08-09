Search continues for missing Truckee teenager

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The search for Truckee 16-year-old Kiely Rodni continues as authorities are following up on leads while also searching by air for her whereabouts.

Keily Rodni

Provided/PCSO

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are following up on tips received and the department’s Falcon 30 helicopter is assisting the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

“Our air operations crew will be flying over the Interstate 80 corridor between Donner Summit and the Nevada state line, and will continue searching around the Prosser Lake area,” said the sheriff’s office.

Despite the numerous resources involved in the search, Rodni and her vehicle, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with California license plate 8YUR127, are still missing.

Authorities search for Truckee’s Kiely Rodni.

Provided

California Highway Patrol, Truckee Police and FBI are also assisting in the search.

“We are trying to obtain as much information as possible — our focus is getting Kiely home safely,” said the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who has information about Robni and her whereabouts should call the tip line at 530-581-6320 Option 7.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information that hopefully brings Rodni safely home.

Rodni was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at a party attended by approximately 100 kids near the Prosser Family Campground.

The sheriff’s office said her phone has been out of service since the party.

Rodni is a caucasian female, about 5-foot-7, 115 pounds with blonde hair, hazel eyes and has numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring. She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top.