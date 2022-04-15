Search for new Truckee police chief lengthens

Truckee will have to wait a little longer before it gets a new police chief.

The application process for the position closed in January and by last month the field of candidates had been narrowed to two people

Interviews were conducted the week of March 14, and included an extensive process that involved a community panel, public safety panel, town employee panel, the town’s department head team and command staff within the police department. Following the interviews, Town Manager Jennifer Callaway chose neither candidate, instead opting to keep Danny Renfrow on as the interim chief for another six months.

Renfrow has been serving as interim chief following the retirement of Randall Billinglsey at the end of 2021.

“Following the interviews, I debriefed with each panel, discussed both candidates to assess if either would be the right fit for our community,” stated Callaway. “After several days of absorbing the feedback received and reflecting on time with each candidate, I have decided to not move forward with either candidate at this time. Acting Chief Renfrow has agreed to remain in the acting role for the next six months — at which time we will reassess. I wish to express my sincere appreciation and gratitude to Chief Renfrow and his command staff, Lieutenant Madden, and Support Services Manager Deverie Acuff for their continued commitment to the town, Truckee PD, and our whole community. I am confident that we are in good hands with their leadership.”





Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com