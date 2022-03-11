Search for new Truckee police chief narrows

The search for a new police chief in Truckee is drawing to a conclusion.

The application process for the position ended in January, and the list of 12 candidates who applied has been narrowed to two.

Monday will begin the first of two days of an interview process that will include community panels featuring various members from groups like the Chief’s Advisory Committee, elected officials, former Town Council members, mental health experts, Truckee Fire Protection District and others.

The second day will include time spent with a number of the town’s department heads. Town Manager Jennifer Callaway will then make a final decision on the position. An announcement on the next police chief is expected to occur in late April, according to Public Information Officer Bron Roberts. The identity of the two final candidates is confidential, said Roberts.

Danny Renfrow has been serving as interim chief following the retirement of Randall Billinglsey at the end of 2021.





Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com