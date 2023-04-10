Season extensions prompt Ski California to restart its mountain safety guide quiz; new prize package

Safety quiz participants with at least 80% accuracy will be entered for a chance to win Praxis skis or a Jones snowboard, lift tickets for the 2023-24 season and more

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The continuous snowfall that has allowed many Ski California member resorts to extend their winter season has also prompted the industry association to restart its Mountain Safety Guide contest with the unveiling of a robust new prize package. Last month, two winners were selected live on the radio to receive unrestricted 2023-24 Ski California Gold Passes (valued at $3,750 each). To qualify, they had to read the Mountain Safety Guide and complete the quiz at the end with 80% or better accuracy.

The Ski California Mountain Safety Guide features the common set of safety guidelines used at member resorts in California and Nevada. Completing the safety quiz at the end of the guide with at least 80% accuracy will enter participants for a chance to win the new prize package featuring Praxis skis or a Jones snowboard, four tickets to the Ski California member resort of their choice for the 2023-24 season, a Ski California Yeti mug, additional member resort lift tickets and other swag.

“The Mountain Safety Guide has proven to be a useful tool to help educate skiers and riders about staying safe and making good decisions on the slopes,” said Michael Reitzell, Ski California president. “With so much time left in the season, we want to give more people the opportunity to review the guide for a chance to win prizes. Our hope is that even more people will learn the information contained in the guide and put it into practice.”

Designed to be relevant to skiers and riders of all experience and ability levels, the safety tools and information within the Mountain Safety Guide includes:

What to know before you ski & ride

Being safe on the slopes: staying in control, avoiding collisions, riding lifts, and more

Snow safety, including deep snow and avalanche awareness

The newly updated Your Responsibility Code

Ski California member resorts’ commitment to safety

Skiers and riders have until July 1, 2023 to review the Guide, take the quiz and be entered for a chance to win the Ski California prize package.

The Guide is supported by NSAA, Association of Professional Patrollers, National Ski Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, American Association of Snowboard Instructors, Professional Ski Instructors of America, Sierra Avalanche Center, High Fives Foundation, Jones Snowboards, and Atomic.

View Ski California Mountain Safety Guide and take the quiz at safety.skicalifornia.org .