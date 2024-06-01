Seasonal open burning closed for summer

Burn permits for residential pile burning will be required May 1 in Nevada and Placer counties.

Provided/Cal Fire

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Effective May 31, 2024, Seasonal Open Burning (wood, slash, or needle piles) will be closed for Incline Village and Crystal Bay, NV.

Recreational fires (wood or charcoal fire within a non-combustible container with a 1/8″ mesh screen) are still allowed with a permit .

Barbeque grilling is still allowed, with the following guidelines:

All grilling appliances shall be used within the manufacturer’s guidelines and recommendations.

Follow these simple safety tips when using solid-fuel, charcoal, or propane grills.

Propane, charcoal, and other solid-fuel grills should only be used outdoors.

The grill should be placed far away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Never leave your grill unattended.

Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Charcoal Grills:

Charcoal grills are prohibited on combustible surfaces.

There are several ways to get the charcoal ready to use. Charcoal chimney starters allow you to start the charcoal using newspaper as a fuel.

If you use a starter fluid, use only charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire.

Keep charcoal fluid out of the reach of children and away from heat sources.

There are also electric charcoal starters, which do not use fire. Be sure to use an extension cord for outdoor use.

When you are finished grilling, let the coals completely cool before disposing in a metal container. Contact the Fire District for a free ash can (residents will need to have some type of wood-burning heating appliance to be considered for the program). To obtain a free ash can, residents may fill out an application at the Fire District Administration Office, 866 Oriole Way, Incline Village. If the required criteria are met, an ash can will be provided.

Propane Grills:

Check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

Apply a light soap and water solution to the hose. A propane leak will release bubbles.

If your grill has a gas leak, by smell, or the soapy bubble test, and there is no flame, turn off the gas tank and grill. If the leak stops, get the grill serviced by a professional before using it again. If the leak does not stop, call the fire department.

If you smell gas while cooking, immediately leave the grill and call the fire department. Do not move the grill.

If the flame goes out, turn the grill and gas off and wait at least 15 minutes before re-lighting it.

Please note: no open flame of any kind is allowed during Red Flag Warnings.