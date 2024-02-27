Season’s heaviest snowfall potentially coming later this week

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Nev./Calif. – The National Weather Service has high confidence an encroaching multi-day storm will bring very heavy snow and potentially damaging winds. They say blizzard conditions are likely and could bring this season’s heaviest snowfall.

⚠ A very strong winter storm is expected to impact our region Thu-Sun. This storm continues to show impressive signals for the heaviest snowfall so far this season in the Sierra.



A Winter Storm Watch begins late Wednesday night through Sunday morning. The storm is expected to produce between 2-4 feet of snow in Lake Tahoe communities. At elevations above 7,000 feet, potentially 4-8 feet are possible.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour in lower elevations and 100 at Sierra ridges could damage trees and power lines.

The service is considering this a high impact storm, capable of causing power outages and making travel impossible, potentially for many days.

“Storms of this magnitude are rare and capable of closing major roads and damaging power infrastructure” the service says, “for extended periods of time.”

They advise ensuring you have enough food, water and a secondary heat source for more than several days in your home.

Travel is discouraged. If you must travel, the service says do it before the storm as it may be impossible once the storm arrives.

To stay informed on latest road conditions, you can call 5-1-1, check the Caltrans website , or the Nevada Department of Transportation’s website .