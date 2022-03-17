Second installment of property taxes due April 11

Tina M. Vernon, Nevada County Treasurer & Tax Collector, would like to remind property owners that the due date for the second installment of the 2021-2022 secured tax bill is April 11 at 5 p.m. Payments must be received in this office or show a postmark of April 11. If mailing less than seven days before this due date, we highly encourage a hand stamped timely postmark to ensure timely payment. If received after the April 11 date without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty plus $10 cost will be added for late payment.

If you own property in Nevada County and have not received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector’s website at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/365/My-Tax-Bill

Truckee – in person

In person-payment dates for Eastern County are set for March 31 and April 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the conference room at Truckee Town Hall located at 10183 Truckee Airport Rd.

Can’t make these dates?

Payment transactions can be made online or by phone at 1-877-445-5617 up until 11:59 p.m. on April 11. Information can be found at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/372/Pay-Your-Tax-Bill or simply scan the new QR code on your tax bill to be taken directly to the online payment system. You must have your assessment number and amount due. Please note there is a 2.38% fee associated with credit/debit card transactions but no charge for electronic check.

Don’t want to pay online?

A convenient Tax Payment Drop Box is available outside of Town Hall until 5 p.m. on April 11. All payments dropped in the box by 5 p.m. on April 11, will be posted as timely but please allow extra time for processing as delivery to the Nevada City office can be delayed by weather.





If mailing your payment, send payment along with your payment stub to P.O. Box 128, Nevada City, CA 95959-0128. Once again, if mailing close to the 11th, it is IMPERATIVE to get a hand stamped timely postmark or you will run the risk of a penalty due to a late postmark.

Source: Tina M. Vernon, Nevada County Treasurer & Tax Collector