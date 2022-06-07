 See Nevada County election results here | SierraSun.com
See Nevada County election results here

News News |

The Union staff

Watch for the results for Nevada County races in this spot. Results should start to come in shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, with a handful of updates that night.

 

CLERK-RECORDER/REGISTRAR OF VOTERS

Natalie Adona:

Paul Gilbert:

Jason Tedder:

 

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3

Valentina Masterz:

Patti Ingram Spencer:

Lisa Swarthout:

 

BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 4

Calvin Clark:

Sue Hoek:

 

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL

Top 2 vote-getters will be seated on the council

Lou Ceci:

Adam Kline:

Ken Merdinger:

Erin Minett:

 

AUDITOR-CONTROLLER

Rob Tribble:

Gina Will:

 

ASSESSOR

Gerald Bushore:

Rolf Kleinhans:

 

MEASURE U – TRUCKEE SALES TAX FOR TRAILS

Must pass with at least two-thirds of the vote

Yes:

No:

 

ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 1

Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election

Megan Dahle:

Belle Sandwith:

Kelly Tanner:

Joshua Brown:

 

3RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election

Kermit Jones:

Scott Jones:

Kevin Kiley:

David Peterson:

