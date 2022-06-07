See Nevada County election results here
Watch for the results for Nevada County races in this spot. Results should start to come in shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, with a handful of updates that night.
CLERK-RECORDER/REGISTRAR OF VOTERS
Natalie Adona:
Paul Gilbert:
Jason Tedder:
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 3
Valentina Masterz:
Patti Ingram Spencer:
Lisa Swarthout:
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, DISTRICT 4
Calvin Clark:
Sue Hoek:
Top 2 vote-getters will be seated on the council
Lou Ceci:
Adam Kline:
Ken Merdinger:
Erin Minett:
Rob Tribble:
Gina Will:
Gerald Bushore:
Rolf Kleinhans:
MEASURE U – TRUCKEE SALES TAX FOR TRAILS
Must pass with at least two-thirds of the vote
Yes:
No:
Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election
Megan Dahle:
Belle Sandwith:
Kelly Tanner:
Joshua Brown:
Top two vote-getters will proceed to November general election
Kermit Jones:
Scott Jones:
Kevin Kiley:
David Peterson:
