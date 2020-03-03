See the latest election results for Nevada County races; polls close at 8 p.m.
Local election results are expected to start coming in after 8 p.m. Watch this space for regular updates.
All vote totals are incomplete and unofficial.
State Assembly District 1
Elizabeth Betancourt:
Megan Dahle:
Paul Dhanuka:
State Senate District 1
Brian Dahle:
Linda Kelleher:
Pamela Swartz:
U.S. House of Representatives, District 4
Julianne Benzel:
Jamie Byers:
Brynne S. Kennedy:
Robert Lawton:
Tom McClintock:
Jacob Thomas:
Placer County Board of Supervisors, District 5
Cindy Gustafson:
Christopher Mitchell Kershner:
Support Local Journalism
Your support means a better informed community.
News