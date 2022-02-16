 See who’s running for local office | SierraSun.com
YOUR AD HERE »

See who’s running for local office

News News |

Staff reports

As of Wednesday, Feb. 16, the following candidates had formally declared for office:

Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters

Natalie Adona

Nevada County superintendent of schools

Scott Lay

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

 

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more