Seeing Truckee/Tahoe in a whole new light

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In June 2025, Truckee photographer and Ridgeline Gallery co-founder Douglas DeVore released his first book, Truckee & Tahoe: From the Lakes to the Peaks. More than 60 hi-res color photographs of DeVore’s favorite places are in the hardbound glossy pages, along with captions, short stories, and even a poem highlighting Tahoe and Truckee’s beloved areas and what inspired the shots.

Photos like Lion’s Leap layered with snow taken at daybreak, a comet gliding through the sky behind a Donner Ski Ranch chairlift, or Downtown Truckee on a quiet winter morning make the area look like an otherworldly dreamscape.

DeVore released Truckee & Tahoe: From the Lakes to the Peaks just this past June, and books have already been flying off the shelves at the Ridgeline Gallery and Word After Word Books in downtown Truckee.

Truckee & Tahoe: From the Lakes to the Peaks Provided / Kayla Anderson

“The book has been received well. I focused half of it on Truckee and half on Tahoe, showing my community and favorite places. It’s fun to watch people leaf through it and get excited about places they recognize,” DeVore says.

He explains that he’s shot a lot of different landscapes over the years, and this book reflects the stories and behind-the-scenes information of some of his favorite photos. DeVore started collecting the shots for this book six years ago, adding that every one of them was a “fun and relaxing treasure hunt.”

“A lot of it is going to a place and waiting, and sometimes literally waiting for the stars to align,” DeVore says. “Ninety-five percent of the time it doesn’t work out, but when I do get the shot I want, it is like striking gold,” he adds.

When commenting that it seems one must have a lot of patience in this line of work, DeVore responds, “I worked in TV for a long time and a lot of it was waiting…waiting for producers, waiting for actors…but this is a different kind of patience—a lot of time when I go out there the elements don’t line up. But I think we live in one of the most beautiful places on earth, so I don’t mind being out there waiting for calm skies or the perfect sunset. There’s so much to see and experience here, it’s hard not to notice all the beauty around us.

“Penelope [Doug’s daughter] and I went kayaking the other day on Donner Lake and it was so nice just to be on the water,” he says.

Doug has lived in Truckee for 10 years, moving from the Bay Area when Penelope was six years old.

“We wanted to leave for a slightly less complicated lifestyle [than the Bay Area] and wanted our daughter to experience more of the outdoors,” says Doug. His favorite image, titled “Emerald Bay Sunset,” is his fondest because Penelope worked with him on that one.

“We went out there a dozen times; it’s fun going out in the field with her,” he adds.

A few of his other favorite shots include “Truckee Morning”—the photo on the cover of the book—and “Justin’s Meadow”, a photo with a splendid display of mule’s ears and lupine. Doug likes “Justin’s Meadow” (named after his photographer friend Justin Majeczky) because it was shot with a focus deck, five vertical panoramas and more underexposed, exposed, and overexposed shots embedded inside it.

“There are 45 shots total in that one,” Doug says. “I like taking the photos, but I’m also a tech gadget geek,” he adds, going off about star trackers, extension tubes, and others to get his shots.

When you see an image like “Nordic Corduroy” of freshly groomed snow, seeing the glitter-glistening snow just as you would with your naked eye at that moment, it can make one appreciate how Doug captured that very moment and the work it took to accurately portray it to fellow nature lovers.

“It feels so good to be the first one slicing though that fresh corduroy,” we reminisce about perfect winter bluebird days.

However, not all shots are sitting around in some pristine location waiting for the sun to rise or set. One of Doug’s toughest photos to get was “Hitchhiker’s Guide” which was taken in the middle of night above the Old Highway 40 with Donner Lake in the distance.

“It was windy that night, and my friend Abe [Blair] and I were standing out on this little ledge with top bolts around it; it would’ve been a long way to fall,” he says. The image was taken in five different vertical panos again, and he had a person drive through the shot several times to get a neon red light trail.

“I’d close down the shutter, open it up right when they drove through, close it, open it again…we were out there for three hours. I got the image on March 13, 2021, at 3:35 a.m.,” he says.

“Every photo had some level of difficulty to it, though. In ‘Morning Glory’ I stood on a very sketchy mountain at a 45-degree angle covered in ice and snow. Getting to that spot was tricky. I know Wendy [his wife] doesn’t like hearing about some of the places I go. But I think

it’s adventurous, I kind of like the risk that goes into getting to some of these places. I think all photographers here have the same drive to get unique shots and enjoy that thrill of the hunt. I’ll go out to the same place multiple times and come back with nothing, so when I get it…”

Truckee & Tahoe: From the Lakes to the Peaks. on display at Ridgeline Gallery. Provided / Doug DeVore

Doug says he has a list of 82 shots he still wants to get, consisting of places he’s seen in passing, ones he’s been to at the less-than-ideal time, and places inspired by other photographers. “I never quite catch up to the list,” he says.

He even has a poem in it, which was also previously published in Cross Country Skier Magazine.

“I’ve always been inspired by Robert Service; it took me a couple of weeks to write that,” he says, adding that he took two hours of poetry lessons from local poet June Sylvester Saraceno to help him put it together.

As one of the copyeditors to this book, I can also attest to learning about places I never knew of before in my 20 years of living here, like where Lion’s Leap is, the history of Euer Valley, and how to get the spiral effect in “Rainbow Bridge.”

“It appeals specifically to people who know and love Truckee,” Doug says.

Truckee & Tahoe: From the Lakes to the Peaks is sold at Ridgeline Gallery, Word After Word Books, or https://douglasdevore.com/ .