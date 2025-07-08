Senator Schiff to host 29th Annual Lake Tahoe Summit, Jeremy Renner to be keynote speaker

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – U.S. Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced that the 29th annual Lake Tahoe Summit will be held on August 6, 2025 in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. This year’s theme is “Protecting Lake Tahoe: Balancing Sustainable Recreation and Conservation.”

The Summit will honor the legacy of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who along with Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, created the Summit in 1997. The Summit will be held at Valhalla Tahoe, Senator Feinstein’s favorite venue and site of the last Summit she hosted in 2019. Federal, state, and local stakeholders and representatives of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California will meet to continue Feinstein’s work to protect the lake for future generations.

“I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to host the annual Lake Tahoe Summit this year. Senator Dianne Feinstein was a stalwart protector of Lake Tahoe, and as someone who has the honor of filling her seat in the U.S. Senate, I look forward to continuing her commitment to protecting this precious resource for future generations,” said Senator Schiff.

Senator Schiff has a long history of environmental activism and recently introduced the “Rim of the Valley” legislation to preserve open space in the greater Los Angeles area. During his tenure in the House of Representatives, Schiff championed the Rim of the Valley study, which created the blueprint for the current legislation to protect unique natural and cultural resources and provide a continuous corridor for wildlife migration. Preserving Lake Tahoe, the largest Alpine Lake in America, is a natural fit for Schiff and he is eager to host his first Lake Tahoe Summit in partnership with his Senate and House colleagues, state and local officials, community organizations and the Washoe Tribe.

The keynote speaker will be Lake Tahoe resident and Academy Award-nominated actor, Jeremy Renner.

On-site parking is not available, so we encourage you to use public transportation or our complimentary shuttle service. Please see additional information here. Walking and biking are great options, too. The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition will provide a complimentary bike valet.

The event will be held on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 at 10 a.m. PT at Valhalla Tahoe, 1 Valhalla Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

General registration for in-person or virtual attendance HERE .