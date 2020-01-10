Series of ‘disruptive’ winter storms are expected to affect travel by car, plane and boat

A series of winter storms are expected to hit Lake Tahoe starting Friday night.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a special weather statement, and a lake wind advisory, for storms that will likely affect travel on roads, air and water.

Light snow showers are expected Friday overnight into Saturday making travel more difficult in the Sierra and Northern California.

Learn the chain requirements before driving into an area that could be affected by inclement weather.

While the snow will be light in nature, the winds will be gusty and Lake Tahoe will be rough.

A few inches of snow are possible along the ridgetops and southwest winds reaching 45 mph will make 2 to 4 feet waves on the lake.

Small boats, kayaks and paddleboards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off the lake until conditions improve, according to the NWS.

The wind advisory is in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

NWS said strong winds will probably bring travel impacts to wind prone areas such as Washoe Valley and along Highway 395 in Mono County.

Rough air can also be expected for flying, said NWS.

A few snow showers are possible Sunday into Monday once again impacting travel over passes.

NWS says the next “significant” storm hits the region Monday night into Tuesday and has the potential for widespread winds and heavy mountain snowfall.

Snow accumulation is possible in western Nevada.

The strongest storm looks to hit the basin Wednesday night into Thursday.

Indications about a week out show heavy snow for mountains and Western Nevada, along with high wind potential.

“This scenario would be quite disruptive for travel in the region, but since we’re still six to seven days out, things of course can change,” said NWS in the weather advisory.

Anyone with road or air travel plans over the coming week should keep a close eye on the latest forecasts.

For Nevada road conditions, visit http://www.nvroads.com.

For California, visit https://roads.dot.ca.gov.

For more information from the NWS, visit http://weather.gov/rev.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune is a sister publication to the Sierra Sun.