Series of storms lining up through holiday weekend at Lake Tahoe

The Lake Tahoe Basin received a dusting of snow to start the week and officials are expecting two more weather systems to impact the region through the weekend and possibly another on Presidents Day.

A view Tuesday from Pope Beach on Lake Tahoe’s South Shore. Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune



The National Weather Service in Reno has medium to high confidence that the next storm will be moderate and will hit the basin on Thursday afternoon through early Friday.

Officials say the snow levels will start near 6,000-7,000 feet Thursday evening falling to 5,000-5,500 feet by Friday morning.

“The strength and track of the weekend storm remains widely variable from a solid if not major storm to something

fairly weak,” the service said in a special statement.

The storm could drop up to a foot of snow on the mountains and up to 3 inches at lake level.

The second storm will move into the area on Saturday and last into Sunday. It is likely to bring another round of gusty winds and wintry precipitation with better chances for snow at all levels.

Officials are expecting winds gusts up to 45 mph as the storm front pushes through. Snow accumulation is expected to be about 4-8 inches above 7,000 feet and up to a foot along the crest.

There will be a break in the weather on Sunday until the next system arrives in the evening through Monday night.

The snow totals look to be moderate with 3-6 inches expected for mountain passes.

The storms will impact travel, especially over mountain passes.

Officials warn travelers to prepare for winter driving conditions and possible delays for the holiday weekend.