Set sail for mystery, merriment: A Liar’s Cruise returns for 9th year

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – This 9th annual fun-filled cruise, A Liar’s Cruise, is back. On Saturday, October 5, attendees will cruise down the West Shore on the Tahoe Gal at 952 North Lake Blvd., Tahoe City. Onboard are spellbinding storytellers, free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery (no-host bar available), and endless appetizers sponsored by Raley’s.

Attendees must decide if they believe the storytellers are telling the truth or not; hence, a liar’s cruise! The evening ends with a lively live auction of unique treasures and experiences. The boat departs sharply at 4 p.m. and returns to the docks close to 6 p.m.

“Liar’s Cruise is a magical and joyful getaway on one of the most beautiful lakes in the world!” exclaims Kiley Mac, Community Engagement Manager for the Sierra State Parks Foundation. A truly unique venue and view of the sunset on the water, A Liar’s Cruise has become Sierra State Parks Foundation’s signature fall fundraiser for the CA State Parks in the Lake Tahoe area. All proceeds go to restoration projects and educational programming to support the CA State Parks.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connect people with our rich natural resources and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come.