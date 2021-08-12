Several arrested for trafficking drugs, weapons in South Tahoe, Stateline area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Local and federal authorities arrested several local residents on Tuesday, including four that were allegedly involved in drug trafficking in and around South Lake Tahoe and Stateline.

Federal arrest warrants were executed for four South Lake Tahoe residents who are alleged to have trafficked narcotics and illegal weapons in the area, including Frank Ray Bacon, 53, Patricia Louise Ekizian, 69, Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34, and Lindsey Marie Ketchen, 25. Wilson was also arrested for dealing firearms without a license, according to a press release from Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The four are being held Wednesday morning without bail in Sacramento County Jail.

In addition to the federal arrests, seven South Lake Tahoe residents were arrested on state narcotics or weapons charges as a result of the investigation including Thomas Adams, 51, Kayla Cheyene Carver, 26, Timothy Austin Pannel, 28, Angelina Monique Perez, 29, Jordan Eli Poyner, 26, Derek Ryan Silva, 24.

Those six suspects are in custody as of Wednesday morning in the El Dorado County Jail.

Adams was arrested for a felony fugitive warrant and also misdemeanor driving on a suspended license and has a bail listed at $1,500.

Carver is being held on $160,000 bail for transporting a controlled substance and also being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Austin is being held with a bail of more than $200,000 for five felonies, including two weapons charges and a charge for selling narcotics.

Perez is being held on multiple felonies and has a bail of $135,000. Poyner and Silva each have a $160,000 bail amount.

The joint operation involved the FBI, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Drug Enforcement Agency.

“We thank the many agents, officers, and support personnel who aided this investigation and effected the safe arrests in South Lake Tahoe,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office, which serves 34 California Counties, including El Dorado. “This investigation is truly a team effort and we must extend special thanks to the local law enforcement agencies who committed significant time and resources to this joint investigation. The arrests today are clear evidence that the investment made by these agencies will ensure the community and visitors in the Lake Tahoe area can more safely enjoy the beauty of this region.”

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF .

“We appreciate the collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the great work being done to keep drugs and illegal firearms out of our community,” said South Lake Tahoe Police Chief David Stevenson.





Bill Rozak is the Editor of the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at brozak@tahoedailytribune.com