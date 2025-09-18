Several hole-in-ones at Tahoe Donner Golf Course
Several aces were hit at Tahoe Donner Golf Course, recently. Both aces took place on Sept. 6 during the Men’s Club Invitational.
The first hole-in-one was hit by Brian Gauny, a Tahoe Donner resident. He hit the 150-yard shot with his Pitching Wedge from Hole 7 for the grand prize of $10,000. This was Brian’s 3rd hole-in-one and his second on this hole (#7), at Tahoe Donner.
The second ace was hit by David Stoppelman, a resident of Phoenix, AZ. He hit the 157-yard shot from the 12th Tee with his 8 Iron. He won the guest “closest to the pin.”
See more
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.