Several hole-in-ones at Tahoe Donner Golf Course

Several aces were hit at Tahoe Donner Golf Course, recently. Both aces took place on Sept. 6 during the Men’s Club Invitational.

The first hole-in-one was hit by Brian Gauny, a Tahoe Donner resident. He hit the 150-yard shot with his Pitching Wedge from Hole 7 for the grand prize of $10,000. This was Brian’s 3rd hole-in-one and his second on this hole (#7), at Tahoe Donner.

Provided / Tahoe Donner Association

The second ace was hit by David Stoppelman, a resident of Phoenix, AZ. He hit the 157-yard shot from the 12th Tee with his 8 Iron. He won the guest “closest to the pin.”