Several hole-in-ones at Tahoe Donner Golf Course

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Several aces were hit at Tahoe Donner Golf Course at the beginning of the 2025 golf season.

The first hole-in-one of the season was hit on May 24 by Benjamin Ferst. He hit the 151 yard shot from the silver box of Hole 7 with his Pitching Wedge.

William Paysee scored a 169 yard ace from the black tee on Hole 7 using his 9 Iron on June 6. Paysee was visiting from Texas.

William Paysse. Provided

Truckee resident Marcy Thompson hit an 88 yard ace from the blue box on Hole 4 with her drive on June 12. This was her first ever hole-in-one.