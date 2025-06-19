Several hole-in-ones at Tahoe Donner Golf Course
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Several aces were hit at Tahoe Donner Golf Course at the beginning of the 2025 golf season.
The first hole-in-one of the season was hit on May 24 by Benjamin Ferst. He hit the 151 yard shot from the silver box of Hole 7 with his Pitching Wedge.
William Paysee scored a 169 yard ace from the black tee on Hole 7 using his 9 Iron on June 6. Paysee was visiting from Texas.
Truckee resident Marcy Thompson hit an 88 yard ace from the blue box on Hole 4 with her drive on June 12. This was her first ever hole-in-one.
