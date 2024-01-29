Several Tahoe athletes compete in Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, Austria

KAPPL, Austria – Several local athletes from Tahoe Freeride participated in the Freeride Junior World Championships in Kappl, Austria on Jan. 24. Among them were Indy Boyer, a female skier from Palisades Tahoe; Mia Jones, a female snowboarder from Palisades Tahoe; Curran Hall, a male snowboarder from Palisades Tahoe; Sam Briggs, a male snowboarder from Palisades Tahoe; Austin Pickett, a male skier from Olympic Valley; and Evan Kim, a male skier from Kirkwood.

For Ski Women, Indy Boyer came in eighth. For Snowboard Women, Mia Jones came in third. For Snowboard Men, Sam Briggs came in fourth, and Curran Hall in fifth. And for Ski Men, Evan Kim came in eighth, and Austin Pickett in tenth.

Indy Boyer came in eighth in women’s skiing. Provided / Wes Pyatt

Prior to the competition in Austria, athletes had the chance to visually examine the mountain and terrain they would be navigating. They used binoculars from a nearby mountain to survey the landscape, allowing them to start strategizing before the actual race. The reliance on only a visual inspection, however, posed additional challenges in training, particularly since athletes in the United States are usually allowed physical inspections.

“The events that we host here in North America require athletes to participate in ‘on hill’ inspections, meaning that each athlete must do at least one lap down the venue, to choose their competition line. In Europe, things are much different. They like to preserve the snow conditions, and keep all traffic off of the venue to create a more natural and smooth surface for competitors to enjoy,” Adam Paul, Head Freeride Coach from Palisades Tahoe, continues, “We will often practice visual inspection with these qualified athletes for many days, trying to get them familiar with navigating a steep, challenging line, by using only their vision for memorization.”

Freeriding entails snowboarding or skiing on natural, un-groomed terrain, without a predefined course, goals, or rules, allowing far more individuality. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s not so cut and dry. There’s an artistic and creative element to it that is pretty eye-opening. You feel the stoke, enthusiasm, and comradery,” Jason Dobbs, Director of Tahoe Freeride, said. Freeride developed as a contrasting response to the rigidly structured style of ski competitions that dominated the sports’ early formative years.

The Junior Freeride World Championship (JFWC) serves as the pinnacle for junior athletes in the world of Freeride. It’s an exclusive competition by invitation only, bringing together a select group of participants from across the globe. While skiing has traditionally dominated freeride, snowboarding has seen a surge in popularity since the inaugural season in 2013. Only nine snowboarders, comprising five males and four females from the America’s region, receive invitations to the JFWC.

Curran Hall came in fifth place in men’s snowboarding. Provided / Wes Pyatt

“When I first started coaching at Palisades twelve years ago, I quickly realized how special it was to work with young athletes that shared the same passion as me, and also showed a strong desire to progress their skills in the sport we all love,” Paul continues, “I still remember my first day, when I thought it would take an entire season to earn the respect of the athletes who had been on the team for multiple years. At the end of that first day, one of my athletes, a 12 year old at the time, came up to me and thanked me for teaching him a new trick. He said he had learned more from me that day, than all the days combined the year prior.”

More than 120 junior Freeride events take place annually, with the notable exception of those hosted by Tahoe Freeride; the rest are organized by resorts. Tahoe Freeride stands out by hosting ten Freeride events each year, giving them greater influence over the sport’s direction. This level of control allows them to shape the course of the sport according to their vision. Notably, Tahoe Freeride has been an outspoken advocate in North America, promoting safe, intelligent, and responsible riding practices.

Freeride has gained popularity as a growing sport, fostering a close-knit community. Tahoe Freeride comprises teams from Diamond Peak, Heavenly, Kirkwood, Sierra at Tahoe, Bear Valley, Mammoth, and Palisades.

Teaching Freeride brings Paul a sense of pride as its ultimate reward. “It brings me pride to help these young adults achieve their goals that they work so hard for, and at the end of the day, I just hope that I have made enough of a positive impact in their lives, that they take the skills they’ve learned on the snow, such as perseverance, and apply it to their daily life and grow into good people,” Paul said.