Several Tahoe City buildings experience snow load issues

The old AT&T building collapsed due to snow load.

Provided / Doug Greenwood

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Due to the rain on snow event experienced in the Tahoe Basin, the Placer County Building Department is dealing with several structures with snow load damage.

According to Gabe Armstrong, building services manager for Placer County Tahoe Division, the old AT&T building located at 2796 Lake Forest Road experienced a roof collapse. AT&T had previously decommissioned the building so no one was in the building at the time of the collapse.

The building has been red-tagged by the building department, meaning no one is allowed inside the building because of safety risks.

“The rain is a double-edged sword because its melting the snow but its making the snow heavier,” Armstrong said.

A condo unit at 3101 Lake Forest Road, also experienced damage from snow. Snow pushed in a wall, moved a post and broke a window. It was suggested that the residents of the unit evacuate the building.

A Placer County engineer surveyed the damage on Tuesday, March 14, and believes the broken wall can be braced. No other units at the complex were damaged but the county is recommending more snow removal to prevent further damage.

Finally, a house located on Edgewood Drive had its chimney break. The gas and electrical have been isolated and the home has been yellow-tagged, meaning the residents are still allowed to use the building, but are not allowed to use the fireplace.