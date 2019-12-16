Several Tahoe ski resorts hit 10-foot mark for total snowfall; isolated snow showers in the forecast this week

Recent snowfall has allowed Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to open nearly 200 of its trails.

Seven-day snow totals Squaw Valley - 23"

Sugar Bowl Resort - 23"

Homewood Mountain Resort - 20"

Northstar California Resort - 20"

Boreal Mountain California - 19"

Soda Springs - 19"

Alpine Meadows - 17"

Kirkwood Mountain Resort - 16"

Another round of storms hit the Sierra last week, bolstering the snowpack across Truckee-Tahoe area ski resorts.

Due to last week’s storms, a number of the region’s resorts have now surpassed the 10-foot mark for total snowfall this season.

Recent snowfall has allowed Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to continue to open more terrain, which now has a total of 21 lifts spinning, giving access to nearly 200 trails. Squaw Valley reported a seven-day total of 23 inches of snow at its upper mountain, which pushed the resort past the 11-foot mark for the season. Squaw Valley announced it began spinning its Emigrant lift today. Nearby, Alpine Meadows was hit with 17 inches of snow this past week.

Northstar California Resort said it’s received a seven-day total of 20 inches of snow, and now has 59 trails open and 10 lifts spinning. Northstar has had 130 inches of snow come down at the mountain so far this season.

At Donner Summit, Boreal Mountain California is reporting a seven-day total of 19 inches, pushing its total for the season to 118 inches of snow. Sister resort, Soda Springs, also received 19 inches of snow this past week, bringing its season total to 118 inches. Sugar Bowl Resort said it received 23 inches of snow for a seven-day total, which pushed its snow total for the season past 10 feet.

On Tahoe’s West Shore, Homewood Mountain Resort reported a storm total of 20 inches of snow. The resort is nearing 100 inches of total snow at its summit for the season.

Across Lake Tahoe, Kirkwood Mountain Resort received 16 inches of snow for a seven-day total, which pushed the resort past 141 inches for the entire season. On Friday, Kirkwood became the first mountain in the area to fully open.

The next chance for snow will be later this week, according to the National Weather Service office in Reno, which forecast a dusting of snow from isolated snow showers beginning Wednesday morning. There will be a slight chance of snow on Thursday, which gives way to cloudy conditions on Friday, before another chance of snow this weekend.