Several trees vandalized near Regan Beach at South Lake Tahoe

Nine trees were vandalized this weekend at Regan Beach in South Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe police are trying to find the person responsible for vandalizing trees on city property near Regan Beach and are asking for the public’s assistance.

City staff found out about the vandalism this past weekend and has been working to figure out if the trees can be saved.

“We are taking this act of vandalism seriously,” said Police Chief Brian Uhler. “It’s clear somebody did this on purpose, likely for their own personal gain, and we want to find the person responsible.”

In all, nine trees were damaged as a result of the vandalism.

Police are investigating, and anyone with information is urged to call 530-542-6100.

