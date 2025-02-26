Several Winter Carnival events canceled due to lack of snow
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Some of the Winter Carnival activities had to be canceled because of lack of snow.
“Despite our best efforts, we regret to announce that some activities for the 2025 Winter Carnival will be canceled. Unfortunately, Mother Nature had other plans this year, and the lack of snow threw a large wrinkle into hosting our outdoor events,” said the Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District.
“Our dedicated team and partner organizations worked hard to make these activities happen, but after exploring many different options, we had to make the difficult decision to cancel certain portions of the weekend events. We sincerely appreciate your enthusiasm and support and hope to bring some of these fantastic ideas to life in the future,” the district added.
The Group Photo and Silent Movie with a Live Soundtrack are still on for Friday, Feb. 28 and Historic Presentations, Walking Tour, and the Hot Doggin’ Party with Live Music are still on for Saturday, March 1. However, the Rodeo Rail Jam on Saturday is canceled, as well as all of the Sunday activities.
