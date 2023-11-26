Shadyside Lounge brings the west shore community back together

Shadyside is open now.

The Shadyside Lounge on the West Shore of Lake Tahoe is now open, which has been more than 10 years in the making. Shadyside Lounge Co-Owner Scott Zumwalt and his business partners Dougie Hartline and Carmine Bove have had their eye on the property since 2012 and were finally able to open their ideal hangout spot on November 6, 2023. Shadyside Lounge is now open seven days a week, offering dinner and cocktails on the weekdays as well as brunch/lunch on the weekends.

When asked why they chose to open a lounge concept on the West Shore, Zumwalt replies, “There was a void for it. I own the Bridgetender, but there were not a whole lot of other spots around here with a relaxed, casual, approachable, high-quality vibe with affordable food and drinks. For 10 years I’ve been looking for another spot that provided a good, quality experience that didn’t break the bank,” he adds.

He then admits that the idea to open a lounge originally came to him when he wanted to watch the 49ers game and couldn’t find a bar on the north or west shore that was open, so he ended up driving to the south end of the lake. He started kicking the tires around with his business partners when the building that Shadyside Lounge is in became available. The Sunnyside Market was next to it (with the idea that the Shadyside would be attached to it- hence the name) and then they sold it to the new ownership group, who changed the name to the West Shore Market in 2015.

However, Zumwalt says that opening Shadyside first was in the original plan. But after a few years of gaining traction with the new West Shore Market, covid hit and derailed their plans to open the adjoining space. The building was in rough shape, and it took the owners the last 18 months to remodel it. It also took a full year to get their operating permit. Zumwalt has lived in Lake Tahoe for 18 years, Dougie Hartline has been here for 34 and Bove has a long history in Tahoe as well, opening the famous Log Cabin café in Kings Beach decades ago. Zumwalt credits Hartline for rebuilding the structures Shadyside and the West Shore Market, augmented by Dougie’s bread-and-butter business Hartline Construction.

“This is a black oak bar and tabletops,” Hartline says of the polished wood interior, giving the lounge a contemporary atmosphere with obvious hints of old Tahoe charm. The wood bar, tabletops, and pine ceiling rafters were repurposed from the Camp Fire that devastated Paradise, California in 2018. Tahoe local and Paradise native Seth Williams came in with a mobile mill and fallen wood, turning it into Shadyside’s new furnishings. That matched with green booth seats, soft lighting, flatscreen TVs, and black & white photos of Tahoe’s favorite establishments give Shadyside a relaxed, comfortable feel.

Try custom bites and meals you can’t get anywhere else at Shadyside Lounge. Provided/Scott Zumwalt

When asked how the November 6th opening went, Zumwalt says that it felt surreal due to the outpouring of support and how well it was received. Zumwalt explains that it’s been incredible to see it come back like this, in the place that was once the Tahoe Park General Store, a donut shop, and a nursery that was referred to as “the watermelon patch”.

“I was just looking for a place to hang out that was fairly priced with good quality food, and I got tired of complaining about the food and beverage game and decided to do something about it,” Zumwalt says.

“The neighborhood embraced it,” Hartline adds. “It was packed and people I haven’t seen in four or five years have come, and now I’ve seen them three times in one week.”

The two-page menu features modern takes on Mexican classics, such as Red Pozole, Queso Fundido, and Plato de Tacos or a Burrito Bowl that you can add either carnitas, griddled shrimp, roasted seasonal veggies, venison, beef “birria”, and spicy chicken Tinga. Speaking of griddled shrimp, the Griddled Shrimp Macha Skillet is one of Shadyside’s most popular items, along with the nachos.

“You can walk in and just point to something on the menu and like what you get,” he adds.

Shadyside’s general manager Sam LeRoque has also been in the Tahoe area for 10 years, and he was formerly the GM at Moody’s for five of those years. Zumwalt says he makes a mean birria ramen for weekend brunch.

“Our weekend brunch game is pretty strong,” he says about LeRoque’s kitchen managing skills. Shadyside has classic cocktails that match the loungey vibe, such as Manhattans, margaritas, and the Shadylady Martini. However, it’s the “Smoking Gun” cocktail made with Herradura Silver Tequila, 400 Conejos Mezcal, agave, grapefruit, and fresh-squeezed lime that is a locals favorite, along with the “Devil’s Tongue” consisting of Gran Centenario Plata, fresh lime, jalapeno, prickly pear, and a splash of Topo Chico.

The outpouring of support that Shadyside has received is likely due to the owners’ strong reputation and time in the Tahoe restaurant business. Personally, I heard of Shadyside’s opening in early October from the local Farmers beer distributor and quickly joined their mailing list. It’s also helped to build a solid team of about 30 employees who all live in Tahoe.

“There are people who wanted to come out and work here. I’m most happy about the solid staff; it’s a huge part of our initial success. We wanted to bring back that neighborhood feel,” Zumwalt says.

“The look on people’s faces when they walk in and see the building for the first time, or hear them say, ‘this is just what we needed’ has felt so good. We’ve gotten great feedback on the food, and we love getting feedback. There are no egos here; we’ve made tweaks on the menu based on what people suggested,” Zumwalt says.

Shadyside Lounge is located at 1770 W Lake Boulevard in Tahoe City. It opens at 4pm Monday-Friday and at 10am on the weekends. For more information about Shadyside Lounge, visit http://www.tahoeshadyside.com .