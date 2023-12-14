Shaq is Coming to Tahoe

Get ready to kick off the 2023-24 winter season in grand style at Palisades Tahoe. Tahoe Live is thrilled to present an electrifying performance featuring none other than REZZ and Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal). But that’s not all – the complete lineup showcases talents like Boogie T, Rusko, Truth, Eazybaked, Kowta B2B Downlo, Daneger, Disco Lines, J. Worra, Ship Wrek, Nostalgix, Levity, and Cat Liu. Tahoe Live will be all day on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, at The Village at Palisades Tahoe. This event is exclusively for those 18 and older, no exceptions. Secure your tickets now at https://tahoelive.net/ .

Meet REZZ, the dynamic force reshaping the electronic music landscape at the age of 23. Her innovative compositions, blending bass-heavy and minimal tech vibes, have earned acclaim worldwide. Dubbed “Space Mom,” REZZ has unveiled a full album and multiple EPs on mau5trap. Brace yourself for more than a conventional concert – her live performances offer immersive audiovisual experiences that transport you to another realm. With a diverse portfolio of hits and a penchant for pushing EDM boundaries, REZZ is sure to captivate Tahoe Live attendees.

And then, there’s Diesel, the living legend, also known as Shaquille O’Neal. Once a dominant force in NBA history, he seamlessly transitioned into one of the world’s greatest entertainers. Standing tall at 7’1 and weighing in at 325 pounds, Shaq’s larger-than-life personality and athleticism have mesmerized audiences worldwide. His venture into electronic dance music commenced in 2014 at TomorrowWorld, where encounters with DJ icons like Steve Aoki and Skrillex forever altered his trajectory.

Shaq Djing. Provided / Palisades Tahoe

Tahoe Live transcends mere musical entertainment – it’s an immersive experience blending the thrill of live performances with the incomprehensible beauty of the Lake Tahoe region. “This event and the venue that we are offering is unlike any other place in the world,” Madison Condon, PR Coordinator at Palisades Tahoe, said. Condon is particularly excited to see Daneger, her good friend and Truckee local, open Friday night.