Share the road with 3,000-plus bicyclists on Sunday

Riders will cruise past Emerald Bay as part of the 29th annual event.

Provided

After a two year hiatus, the 29th annual “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns welcoming more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe.

America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride participants will be riding clockwise around Lake Tahoe and from Tahoe City to Truckee and back to Tahoe City, starting at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Stateline, from 6-7:30 a.m. Traffic will be delayed on northbound California State Route 89, Emerald Bay Road from 6:30-8:30 a.m. at Baldwin Beach Road. Southbound CA-89 will remain open. The remaining roads will be open and motorists are asked to share the roadway and plan a little more time to get to their destinations. Below are the highways, locations and times that bicyclists will be sharing the roadways on Sunday June 5:

Hwy 50, westbound, Stateline – South Lake Tahoe, 6-8:30 a.m.

Hwy 89, northbound, South Y-Camp Richardson-Emerald Bay, 6-10 a.m.

Hwy 89, northbound, Emerald Bay Road closed, 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Hwy 89, northbound, Emerald Bay-West Shore-Homewood, 7-11 a.m.

Hwy 89, north/southbound, Tahoe City-Truckee-Tahoe City, 9-1:30 p.m.

Hwy 28, eastbound, Tahoe City-Kings Beach-Incline Village, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Hwy 28, southbound, Incline Village-Spooner Junction, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Hwy 50, westbound, Spooner Junction-Stateline, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hwy 50, westbound, Cave Rock Tunnel, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hwy 50/Lake Parkway, Stateline/Expect Delays, noon – 5:30 p.m.