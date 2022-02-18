Sheriff Shannan Moon announces reelection bid

Shannan Moon has announced her reelection bid for Nevada County sheriff.

Moon, first elected in 2018, in an email noted her 32 years of law enforcement experience in the county. She’s served as a correctional officer, deputy sheriff, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and sheriff.

“I am proud of the many accomplishments made during my first term,” Moon said. “I am not done. I respectfully ask for your support in my reelection. I love Nevada County and the people that make our community the best place to live, work and visit. I look forward to continuing to serve as your sheriff.

Moon was one of three candidates for the job, vying for the position after former Sheriff Keith Royal said he wouldn’t run again after 20 years. She was the top vote-getter in the 2018 primary, and then won the general election that year.

Source: Shannan Moon