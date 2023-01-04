Sheriff’s Office: Actor Jeremy Renner run over by own snowcat

Washoe Sheriff Darin Balaam does not believe Renner was impaired at the time of his accident.

Laney Griffo / Sierra Sun

RENO — Washoe County Sheriff’s Office provided more details on actor Jeremy Renner’s snow plow accident, during a press conference on Tuesday.

Sheriff Darin Balaam started the conference with a statement to Renner and his family.

“Myself and all the members of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office family and all first responders send our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Renner, his family and friends and we share our sincere hope for a full and speedy recovery,” Balaam said.

He went on to provide details of what happened on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 1.

At 8:55 a.m., WCSO received a call for a crash involving a snowcat versus pedestrian. While it was not snowing at the time of the accident, heavy snow the night before caused several vehicles to be abandoned on Mount Rose Highway which caused delays for emergency responders. Units were dispatched from both Truckee Meadows Fire and North Lake Tahoe Fire protection districts to try and reach Renner from both directions. They arrived about 30 minutes after the 911 call was placed.

The incident is still under investigation but officers pieced together testimony from Renner’s family and neighbors.

Renner lives off of a private road that is accessed by Mount Rose Highway. His car had gotten stuck on the road so he went up to the house to get his snowcat and cleared a path to his car.

He got out of the snowcat to talk to his neighbors, whose road he frequently plows for them, but the cat continued moving after he had gotten out.

Renner was rolled over by the snowcat, and while the extent of his injuries is not yet known, he was conscious when first responders arrived.

“This is a major accident investigation and we are handling it as we would any other major accident investigation,” Balaam said. “At this point in the investigation, we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired and we believe this is a tragic accident.”

WCSO has taken possession of the snowcat to look for mechanical failures.

Balaam said its legal for Renner to own and operate the snowcat and clarified that the accident happened on a private road.

Since moving to Reno in 2019, Renner has been actively involved with the community. He was participates annually in the Shop with the Sheriff program which pairs children who are referred by local nonprofits and the Washoe County School District’s Homeless and Transition Program, with volunteers from the sheriff’s office and the community for a once in a lifetime shopping trip where they can purchase items for themselves or members of their family.

Renner posted on his Instagram shortly before the press conference, stating, “Thank you all for you kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”