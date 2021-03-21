Sheriff’s Office: Fall leads to 1 death

A Truckee area man died over the weekend after he fell “from a significant height” while snowmobiling, Nevada County authorities said.

Timothy Schrader, 43, died Saturday in the Frog Lake area — west of Castle Peak. Schrader and two friends were snowmobiling in the backcountry. Schrader wasn’t on a snowmobile when he fell, sheriff’s Lt. Sean Scales said.

“It was a fall from a significant height, and it was observed by another group of people,” Scales added.

Several agencies responded, including Nevada County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, Cal Fire, Placer County Nordic Rescue, and the U.S. Navy, stationed in Fallon, Nevada, a press release states.

Authorities tried CPR, though Schrader was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

A Navy helicopter helped airlift Schrader to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

— The Union staff