Shooting Reported Near Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Calif. – An incident involving gunfire occurred near the 5000 block of West Lake Blvd on Monday, Jan. 29. Local law enforcement authorities responded to the scene following reports of the shooting.

According to Placer County Sheriff’s Office, upon arrival, deputies discovered one individual who had sustained injuries and was promptly transported for medical attention. The current condition of the victim remains undisclosed at this time.

The suspected perpetrator remains at large, prompting an active investigation by law enforcement detectives who are working on-site to gather information and pursue leads. As a precautionary measure, members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as they become available.