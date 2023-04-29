Shop local, find unique deals next week during Small Business Week

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Did you know 82% of Placer County businesses have less than 25 employees?

No matter their size, these fine retailers, farmers, craftspeople and entrepreneurs produce unique treasures and gifts. They offer exceptional service and one-of-a-kind insight to their customers. Plus, their tax contributions go to work right here in our community.

This week, April 30 to May 6, is National Small Business Week and the perfect chance to shop local to show your support for Placer businesses.

“It’s truly amazing to see more than 10,000 small businesses go to work each and every day to make our community such a special place,” said Placer County Economic Development Director Gloria Stearns. “They are the backbone of our economy and we can help them succeed by shopping local and shopping Placer.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration, which has orchestrated Small Business Week for 50 years, will host a free, two-day virtual summit on May 2-3, for small business owners to learn new strategies, meet other business owners and chat with industry experts. The event features educational sessions, online business resources and diverse speakers. Learn more and register online here .

To learn more about Small Business Week or how small businesses benefit Placer County, visit http://www.shopplacer.com .

Source: Placer County