As we expect our first real snow this week I am reminded that the holidays are just around the corner! In our busy lives, it’s easy to forget the impact our shopping choices have on our communities. We often gravitate toward online retailers or think about driving down the mountain to big chain stores, enticed by lower prices and the convenience of finding everything in one place or having it shipped directly to our door. But let’s not overlook the fact that local businesses are the lifeblood of our community and deserve our support.

When we shop locally, we invest in our community’s present and future. Here are a few of the reasons why I plan to shop local this holiday season:

Bolstering the Local Economy: Local businesses are vital to our local economy. Our local retailers create jobs, pay into our local sales tax, and reinvest profits into the community. Sales tax is one of the most important ways our community is funded. Without it we would not have many of the services we enjoy.

Unique Products: Our local businesses have some of the most unique products and offerings. Walking down commercial row in Truckee you are sure to find something for everyone on your list. Your purchases not only support small businesses but they also support our local creators and artisans who are so important in creating the culture of our community.

Personalized Customer Service: Small businesses provide a personal touch, something that online retailers can’t provide. Local shop owners and employees can often help their customers to find the best gift to purchase. There is nothing like shopping with a friendly hello and a helpful hand to make it the best experience possible.

Environmental Benefits: Shopping local can have environmental advantages. Supporting nearby businesses reduces long-distance transportation and the associated carbon footprint.

Community Well-being: Vibrant local businesses foster a strong community. Supporting local events, charities, and community development initiatives local businesses give our community life. Without our local businesses we would cease to exist as a community. Giving them your support not just during the holidays but year round.

Recognizing the significance of shopping local is crucial to our success as a community. But it’s equally important to support these businesses actively. This means choosing local options when you can, even if it requires paying a bit more. Local businesses bring immeasurable value to our community, and it’s up to us to ensure their continued success. Shopping local is an investment in the well-being and prosperity of our community and I encourage you to join me in committing to shop local this holiday season.