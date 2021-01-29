Short-term rental code requirements likely to be amended

On Jan. 1, Truckee’s short-term rental program went into effect, requiring an annual registration and a fee of $400.

During Tuesday’s Truckee Town Council meeting, staff was directed to work with the Planning Commission to provide more regulatory certainty regarding permit requirement for multi-family, short-term rentals.

Currently the town differentiates between single-family and multi-family rentals, and has zoning restrictions where each are allowed. Multi-family transient rentals also are required to obtain use permits, which are discretionary permits that require Planning Commission approval, and can take more than three months before going through.

Town staff indicated that there is question as to why use permits are required for multi-family units and not single-family rentals.

Town Council unanimously approved of a motion to have staff work with the Planning Commission on making a recommendation to remove the use permit requirement from the development code. Short-term rental operators have until March 31 to obtain a registration certificate as part of Truckee’s new short-term rental program.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.