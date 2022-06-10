Short-Term Rental waitlist opens June 13

The Town of Truckee Short-Term Rental Waitlist Application Process will open electronically on June 13 at 8 a.m. Town of Truckee staff will not be accepting applications before this time and will only be accepting applications in an electronic format. The link to apply will generate on the STR Bulletin and Registrations tab as it goes live at the stated time.

Truckee Town Manager Jen Callaway explains, “Our Short-Term Rental Division has been working tirelessly to prepare for the opening of the waitlist and are doing everything they can to make the process run smoothly. We want it to be a fair and equitable process and hope to give applicants clear information so that they know what they need to prepare and what to expect for next steps.”

For applicants to prepare for the process to open, key information is outlined below:

• $100 non-refundable deposit will be due at time of application submission.

• Questions that will be asked on the application:

— Owner Information: Name, mailing address, phone number, and email address.

— Rental Address Information: Property address, and Assessor Parcel Number (APN).

— Rental Unit Information: Property type, number of permitted bedrooms, and the date of most recent sale/transfer of the property.

• Documents: Copy of the Recorded Grant Deed showing current ownership of the property.

The STR Division will move through the waitlist in the order that they are received and when registrations become available, they will notify the next in-line waitlist applicant that they can proceed with registration. The applicant will have 30 days to register before they move on to the next applicant in-line. Further details will be provided via email with steps and actions required throughout the waitlist application process.

In accordance with our current Short-Term Rental Ordinance, the following scenarios will be prohibited to join the waitlist:

• Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) and Multi-Family Dwelling Units will be unable to apply for the waitlist and no new registration certificates will be issued for these property types.

• There is a 365-Day waiting period after a home sale before the new owner may apply for the waitlist.

Further information regarding the waitlist and registration process will be updated on the Registrations tab as it becomes available. A list of Frequently Asked Questions is also available to support with inquiries on this page. Should you have any further questions or concerns please reach out to the Short-Term Rental Division at 530-582-5280 or tot@townoftruckee.com .

Source: Town of Truckee