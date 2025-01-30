Shred KT-22 with the Mothership Classic Returning to Palisades Tahoe

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Spend the day lapping the world’s greatest chairlift, KT-22. High Fives Foundation is proud to present the return of the legendary Mothership Classic Shred-A-Thon on March 23rd, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Palisades Tahoe, California.

This high-energy, retro-inspired fundraising event invites skiers and snowboarders to relive the golden age of the sport while supporting adaptive athletes and veterans with every lap.

“Palisades Tahoe holds a special place in the hearts of our community,” said Roy Tuscany, Founder and CEO of High Fives Foundation. “We can’t wait to see riders bring out their vintage gear and tackle the slopes in the name of empowerment and adventure.”

How to Participate:

Create or Join a Team: Sign up with friends and start fundraising.

Raise a Minimum of $150: More pledges mean more prizes!

Ski or Ride on Event Day: Track your laps, enjoy the vendor village, and celebrate with an epic après-ski awards ceremony.

Epic prizes and incentives are up for grabs for top fundraisers—think rad gear and unforgettable experiences. To make this year even more impactful, we’ve released matching funds to help you get closer to your goal faster. Every dollar raised makes a difference in helping injured outdoor athletes recover and thrive—and now, your fundraising efforts can go even further. This event has a participant cap of 200.

Sign up now for the Tahoe Shred-A-Thon at Palisades Tahoe, mothershipclassic.highfivesfoundation.org .