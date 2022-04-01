Sierra at Tahoe celebrates 75 years this weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — After remaining closed due to damage from the Caldor Fire last summer, Sierra-at-Tahoe is opening for one weekend only in order to reflect, reconnect, and celebrate before the end of ski season.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, the Sierra family will be paying homage to 75 years of history while staying optimistic for the future.

The weekend will be jam-packed with events and entertainment, including live music, giveaways and competitions. Subaru WinterFest will be kicking off the event on Saturday, with Methodology finishing the weekend festivities on Sunday.

There won’t be powder days this weekend at Sierra, but guests can ride Rock Garden, Easy Rider Express, and Slider Carpet, which have been closed all season due to the Caldor Fire.

Provided/Sierra at Tahoe

Methodology is a competition presented by Vans, and will combine speed and style in a snowboarding event open to men and women of most ages.

To participate, riders must have a valid ticket or season pass and register ahead of time. Registration is $25 (plus taxes), and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Sierra-at-Tahoe Education Foundation to assist Sierra employees impacted by the fire.

Helmets are required for all participants, and a waiver must be signed prior to participating.

Advanced tickets to the event are sold out, but tickets for entry will be available on the day of the event on a first-come-first-serve basis. Adults and young adults are $60, and children and seniors are $50.

Ticket purchase the day of the event is based on parking availability. It’s recommended to arrive early and carpool since the resort anticipates it will reach capacity.

Lifts that will open during the invent include Rock Garden, Easy Rider Express, and Slider Carpet. In addition, the Broadway Park terrain area will be open, weather permitting.

A variety of retail shops, eateries, and pop-up bars will be open as well in Sierra Mt. Sports and on Solstice Plaza. The season pass office will also be open to help anyone with product needs.

There will not be rentals available for skiing or snowboarding on either day of the event, as well as repairs and lessons. Blizzard Mountain tubing, snow play, and snowshoe trails will also be closed.

2021/22 and 2022/23 season passes, which will be available soon, will be valid for the duration of the weekend event for holders to use.

To learn more about the event, visit sierraattahoe.com/75-years-of-sierra-anniversary-weekend-celebration .

To sign up for METHODOLOGY’s snowboarding competition, visit sierraattahoe.com/event/methodology-presented-by-vans-2022 .