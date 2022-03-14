Sierra-at-Tahoe plans to open for 1 weekend in April

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Sierra-at-Tahoe is planning to open for one weekend only in April to celebrate 75 years.

Resort officials made the announcement on Friday that Sierra will open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 9-10, conditions permitting.

“Seventy-five years of history, cherished memories, good times and … tough times too, as the days stretch longer and the fresh untouched pow(der) begins to turn to beloved corn snow, we could not imagine our 75th year passing us by without taking a lap with you,” said the Sierra website .

The weekend will feature live music, competitions, giveaways and more.

Limited pre-purchase tickets will go on sale on the Sierra website at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, with additional tickets available for day of purchase based on parking availability. Limited pre-sale tickets cost $60 for adult/young adults and $50 for children and super seniors. Tickets will be available on each day of the event, parking permitting. Parking is based on mountain capacity and is on a first come-first served basis. Having a valid lift product does not guarantee entrance or a parking spot, said the news release. Officials advise to arrive early and carpool.





Open lifts will include Rock Garden, Easy Rider Express and Slider Carpet and the Broadway terrain park.

Open amenities include:

• Limited retail items available from Sierra Mt. Sports

• Enjoy Sierra favorites and new items at eateries and pop-up bars on Solstice Plaza

• The Season Pass office will be available to help with all your product needs

• Fast pass Season Passes will be available for use on Easy Rider Express

Amenities not available include:

• Ski and snowboard rentals will not be available, please plan on renting from one of our partners in South Lake Tahoe or on your drive to the resort. Rental season passes will not be available

• Ski and snowboard repairs will not be available so wax your gear before heading up

• Preferred parking and parking season passes will not be available for use as this is a special event weekend

• Ski and Ride School for lessons will not be offered during this event weekend

• BFF tickets will not be available, please have your riding buddy purchase their tickets online or the day of the event if available

• Blizzard Mountain tubing, snow play, and snowshoe trails will be closed.