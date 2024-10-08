Sierra Avalanche Center opens up application period for avalanche education scholarships

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Sierra Avalanche Center will be accepting applications for avalanche education scholarships from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, 2024, and expects to award nearly $20,000 in scholarships to approximately 30 local and regional residents for avalanche education courses this season.

The nonprofit’s James “JB” Brown Memorial Scholarship Program is named after the Sierra Avalanche Center’s past president and mountain guide who passed away in 2022. Brown was instrumental in creating the scholarship program and was hands-on with the selection of scholarship recipients in past seasons.

Former avalanche education scholarship recipients. Provided

The Sierra Avalanche Center scholarships pay for professional avalanche education courses taught by local and regional avalanche education providers. Each year residents use the scholarships to attend recreational level one and two avalanche education courses, avalanche rescue courses, and pro-level avalanche courses. Over the years the scholarship awards have elevated the level of avalanche education throughout the Lake Tahoe community, and supported local guide services and avalanche education providers.

The Sierra Avalanche Center’s avalanche education scholarship program was started in the winter of 2017-2018 and the nonprofit has awarded over $85,000 in scholarships since the program started. Last season the Sierra Avalanche Center awarded $25,000 in avalanche education scholarships to 35 applicants. Scholarships were awarded for 16 Recreational Level One avalanche courses, seven Pro Level One courses, five Recreational Level Two courses, four Pro Level Two courses, and one Pro Rescue course. Seventeen of the 28 scholarship recipients last season were women.

James JB Brown Memorial Scholarship applications can be submitted through the Sierra Avalanche Center’s website at http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org . The application period began Oct. 1 and will end Nov. 1. Scholarship recipients will be notified of the scholarship award via email following the application deadline.

The Sierra Avalanche Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that partners with the U.S. Forest Service to fund daily avalanche advisories and avalanche education programs in the Northern Sierra Nevada. Learn more or donate to SAC at http://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org