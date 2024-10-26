Sierra Business Council, Truckee Chamber of Commerce announce new Futurepreneurs Pitch Camp Week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Sierra Business Council and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce announced a FuturePreneurs Pitch Week, a week of workshops culminating in a showcase for Tahoe/Truckee teen entrepreneurs presenting to the community their innovative business ideas.

On December 6 at 5 p.m. in Truckee Town Council Chambers, teen Futurepreneurs will present their pitch deck for the chance to win prizes and receive feedback from an expert panel of judges, as well as the audience of community members.

Teen Pitch Week, a series of workshops delivered by Sierra Business Council built upon a successful program with Tahoe Silicon Mountain, is designed for participants to hone their skills, learn about successful pitch techniques, and craft a winning pitch. Taught by SBC and other seasoned mentors in collaboration with Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the futurepreneurs will hone their presentation skills and information into a five-minute presentation, referred to as a pitch, identifying their value proposition and their organization’s capital needs. The Showcase will feature the finalists from Teen Pitch Week.

Teenagers at any school in Truckee and North Lake Tahoe are all welcome to apply. An existing business is not necessary, teens will work on business ideas together on the first night of the week. The series, held at SBC’s office in Truckee, will begin December 2nd and continue all week from 5-7 p.m.

This program is built upon the many years of success of Tahoe Silicon Mountain and SBC’s Tahoe Pitch Camp & Showcase. SBC welcomes any volunteers of Tahoe Silicon Mountain to get involved with Futurepreneurs as mentors!

Sierra Business Council serves the economic, environmental, and social needs of our region, catalyzing innovative solutions and increasing resilience throughout the Sierra. To learn more about SBC’s impact visit http://www.sierrabusiness.org

Truckee Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to strengthening the long-term economic health of our community and increasing opportunities to empower our members. To learn more about the Truckee Chamber of Commerce visit http://www.truckee.com

Futurepreneurs is supported by Plumas Bank.

Applications are currently being accepted for Futurepreneurs. For more information and to apply please visit: https://bit.ly/3YjAglf The week culminates in the Futurepreneurs Pitch event on December 6, 2024, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where finalists present their business pitches in front of a panel of expert judges and an audience of community members. This showcase offers teens the chance to win prizes, receive valuable feedback, and gain exposure for their ideas. For more information about the showcase visit https://bit.ly/4eWvmSk