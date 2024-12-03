Sierra Business Council, Truckee Chamber of Commerce welcome public to FuturePreneurs pitch event  

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Sierra Business Council (SBC) and the Truckee Chamber of Commerce invite the community to cheer on the next generation of entrepreneurs at the first-ever FuturePreneurs Pitch Event on Friday, December 6, at 5 p.m. in the Truckee Town Council Chambers.

Watch as local teen innovators present their big ideas for a chance to win prizes and gain valuable feedback from a panel of expert judges and an engaged audience.

Meet the Judges:

Sophia Martin, 2022 Youth Pitch Camp Winner and Truckee High School Senior

Emily Gendron, CEO of Human Possible and TTCF Board Member

Daniel Feldman, Local Entrepreneur

This event is the grand finale of FuturePreneurs Teen Pitch Week, where participants spent an intensive week honing their skills, perfecting their pitch decks, and learning the art of presentation. This new initiative highlights Truckee’s youth’s creativity and determination and gives them an opportunity to think outside the box about their future.

Mark your calendar – the event is free and open to the public.

FuturePreneurs is supported by Plumas Bank.

For more information visit truckee.com .