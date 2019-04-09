Sierra Business Development Center, Placer County to open North Tahoe business counseling center

The Sierra Small Business Development Center at Sierra Business Council and Placer County will open a North Tahoe satellite office for business counseling, located in the Placer County Administrative Center at 775 North Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City.

Counseling services will be provided on the second Wednesday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with four appointments available per day, beginning April 10.

The Sierra SBDC provides no-cost, one-on-one, confidential expert consulting and training designed to help new and existing businesses start and grow. Consulting areas include access to capital, alternative financing, business planning, cash flow management, digital marketing, operations and much more.

To schedule an appointment with a consultant in Tahoe City, applicants can sign up for services by visiting https://nc.ecenterdirect.com/signup. After application submission, the team at Sierra SBDC will contact the applicants directly to schedule appointments.

The Sierra SBDC serves a seven-county region comprised of Nevada, Plumas, Sierra, Lassen, Modoc, Placer and El Dorado counties. The center is partially funded through a Small Business Administration grant. Additional funding comes from public and private partners, including Placer County.