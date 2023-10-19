Sierra College Foundation announces new Board President

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Sierra College Foundation announced former Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner is the new Board President. With a career spanning over four decades in law enforcement, Sheriff Bonner brings a dedication to the community, a passion for ensuring access to education, and a commitment to student success.

Sheriff Bonner joined the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in 1974, and rose through the ranks to become Undersheriff before being elected as Sheriff in 1994. For 22 years, served Placer County, leaving a legacy of safety and excellence.

Former Placer County Sheriff Ed Bonner, has been named the new Sierra College Foundation Board President. Provided

Beyond his law enforcement career, Bonner has been an advocate for the community, serving as a Director on various non-profit boards, including Pride Industries and Sutter Health Sacramento Sierra Region.

Residing in Loomis with his family, Bonner is committed to making our community thrive.

“Join us in welcoming Mr. Ed Bonner as our new President, and let’s look forward to a future of community impact, accessible education, and student triumphs,” said Sierra College Foundation in a press release.