Sierra College Insights discussion canceled
Sierra Sun staff
A March 13 Sierra College Insights discussion on mass extinctions with Montana Hodges, Ph.D, has been canceled, school officials announced.
Sierra College has declared a state of emergency and is limiting access to its four campuses across the region over coronavirus concerns.
The community college alerted its 20,000 students on Sunday that it would begin moving all lectures and office hours online for the entire month of March.
