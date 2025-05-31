Sierra College receives CAL FIRE partnership award

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Sierra College and Superintendent/President Willy Duncan were honored by the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit with its 2024 “Partnership Award” for the college’s commitment to public safety and community service, its longstanding Fire Academy program, and recent efforts to bring a Regional Public Safety Training Center to Placer County.

“Throughout his tenure, President Duncan has championed initiatives that strengthen emergency response training and preparedness, playing a pivotal role in elevating Sierra College’s reputation as a leader in public safety education,” said Brian Estes, Fire Chief for CAL FIRE’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit and the Placer County Fire Department. “Sierra College’s Fire Academy has trained generations of first responders and remains a cornerstone of regional emergency services training.”

Chief Estes added, “Under President Duncan’s visionary leadership, Sierra College will partner with Sacramento State University, Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Placer County Fire Department, as well as regional public safety agencies to bring the historic Regional Public Safety Training Center to Placer County. His strategic guidance has secured vital resources and partnerships, laying the groundwork for the future of training the next generation of first responders. Willys unwavering leadership and energy is inspiring and it is a pleasure to have him as a strong professional partner with CAL FIRE and the Placer County Fire Department.”

Presented annually, CAL FIRE’s Partnership Award recognizes leadership and dedication in working towards building a cooperative emergency response as defined in the mission, vision and values of CAL FIRE. This year’s award was presented at the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit’s all-hands meeting on May 14.

“Sierra College deeply values our partnership with our regional public safety partners and is honored to receive this award from Chief Estes and CAL FIRE,” said Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan. “Together we are working to train the firefighters and law enforcement professionals needed to keep our community safe and provide meaningful careers pathways for those who want to serve. The Regional Public Safety Training Center is a testament to how education and public safety can work together to promote the latest in skills training for our current and future workers.”

Sierra College currently offers degrees, certificates and skills certificates in Fire Technology , including a Firefighter 1 and 2 Academy , an Administration of Justice program that includes two levels of police academy training, and a Emergency Medical Technician program.

In February, Sierra College announced that it had entered into a land purchase agreement for 50 acres in western Placer County to construct a Regional Public Safety Training Center in partnership with regional safety agencies and local governments.