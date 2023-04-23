Sierra Community House brings annual Family Dance back to North Tahoe

KINGS BEACH, Calif. — After taking a couple years off, Sierra Community House is holding its annual Family Dance, formerly known as the Father Daughter Dance.

“As part of our commitment to strengthen and support families in the North Lake Tahoe-Truckee community, we recognize and honor that all families are unique,” said the nonprofit in a press release. “And to celebrate the special bond between family members in our region, our event will encourage young children and their role models to get dressed up, enjoy quality time together, and dance the night away.”

The Family Dance will be held from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the North Tahoe Event Center located at 8318 N. Lake Boulevard in Kings Beach.

This year’s theme is “An Evening in Hollywood.” Guests are invited to come walk the red carpet and have photos taken by paparazzi, learn a fun dance routine from a local dance troupe, and enjoy various crafts and activity tables.

Sierra Community House offers services such as early learning and parenting support/family room, healthcare navigation (referrals), violence prevention education, housing assistance services and more. For more information, contact Sierra House Director of Operations and Communications Shannon Falker at sfalker@sierracommunityhouse.org or 775-298-8630.