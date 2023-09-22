Sierra Community House recognizes Hunger Action Month, celebrates partnership with new Rakkan Ramen restaurant in Truckee 

New staff members at Rakkan Ramen.

Provided/Ho-Ming So

TRUCKEE, Calif.— Sierra Community House is excited to be taking action during the month of September for Hunger Action Month through their virtual food drive, and newfound partnership with Rakkan Ramen, a new ramen and tapas shop opening in Truckee.

SCH noticed that the community had a strong desire to conduct their own food drives in the area, but found that a lot of food being donated was near or past the expiration date.

Currently, SCH is able to offer food security to people through weekly food deliveries and options to come pick out food. They created the virtual food drive in order to allow people to donate in order for SCH staff to buy the food needed for weekly food bags.

“Hunger Action Month to Sierra Community House is actually a twelve month commitment,” said Director of Development at SCH Allison Edwards. “We are doing something every month of the year to address hunger. What I think is so great is this is a month where we’ve been putting out a lot of information to inspire people to take action in our community.”

Last year, SCH was able to provide nearly 300,000 meals to the community, with weekly food distributions in Tahoe City, Truckee, Kings Beach, and Incline Village.

Edwards explained that partnerships with other agencies and businesses in the area are also crucial to providing the community with what they need, while also raising awareness.

One new partnership the agency has been able to make is with Rakkan Ramen, a new ramen and tapas restaurant that will be opening on Monday, Sept. 25, at 10001 Soaring Way Unit 160.

The opening occasion will be made special through the Pay What You’d Like initiative, which will see the restaurant give out the first 100 bowls of ramen for free, with guests choosing to pay however much they would like. All proceeds from the donations from the first 100 bowls will go to Sierra Community House.

While this is just the first initiative that Rakken Ramen will take, co-owner Ho-Ming So explained that the team is hoping to continue helping SCH in the future.

“We would love to continue to sustain and support their work,” said So.

Rakken Ramen will be serving vegetable friendly ramen, which will be their centerpiece, with Isekai style karaage bites and sushi type bites. In addition, there will also be rice bowls.

So is able to raise her family in Truckee, and is incredibly aware of the difficulties that her community is facing.

“And so what can we really do to help try to do our small part to make things a little bit more variable as we think about our place in this community?” said So. “It’s always been really important to us to think about not just hanging out and having good times together, but, how do we support ourselves and our friends and the wider community around us to build resilience when things are hard?”

The solution seemed to be clear. As restauranteurs and passionate members of the community, So and her husband are extremely excited to launch their restaurant in Truckee.

Be sure to stop by at their opening event and check out their menu.

To learn more about the virtual food drive with SCH and how you can contribute, visit sierracommunityhouse.org/ways-to-give/virtual-food-drives .

Miranda Jacobson is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister publication of the Sun. She may be reached at mjacobson@tahoedailytribune.com.