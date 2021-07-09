Sierra Community House returns to in-person food distribution

Sierra Community House is resuming walk-up food at its Kings Beach office.

Distribution will take place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Wednesday at 265 Bear St. Services are free and community members can register on site. No identification or proof of income is needed.

In an effort to keep the community safe and healthy, the Sierra Community House is asking individuals to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance.

Additionally, drive-thru food distribution will continue from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays at Truckee Warehouse, 12116 Chandelle Way, Suite D2; and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at Village Church in Incline Village, at 736 McCourry Blvd.

Email food@sierracommunityhouse.org or call 775-545-4083 for more information.