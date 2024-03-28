Sierra Community House: Uniting for a holistic approach to combat domestic, sexual violence

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Five years ago, the decision to merge four local core service organizations – Project MANA, North Tahoe Family Resource Center, Family Resource Center of Truckee, and Tahoe Safe Alliance – was unprecedented and initially met with skepticism. This strategic merger aimed to streamline and enhance service delivery by addressing overlapping services in the community, ultimately resulting in the Sierra Community House (SCH).

It proved to be a successful endeavor, eliminating confusion, inefficiencies, and retraumatization that individuals faced while navigating multiple services before the merger. By consolidating resources under one roof, SCH made essential services easily accessible in a single location.

Members of Sierra Community House’s Community Engagement team. Provided / Sierra Community House

“For me, what is most special about Sierra Community House is the different ways in which we build and support the community and bring people together,” Paul Bancroft, Executive Director at SCH, said.

With Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) approaching in April, it’s essential to recognize the local initiatives aimed at safeguarding victims of sexual and domestic abuse. SCH operates the only safe house in the area dedicated to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Their local 24-hour crisis hotline serves as a frontline resource for supporting victims in the community.

Survivors in mountain and rural communities encounter distinct challenges. A notable example is the absence of sexual assault nurses in North Tahoe or Truckee, which necessitates victims to travel to Reno for a Sexual Assault Forensic Exam, crucial for legal proceedings.

“If there were sexual assault nurse examiners locally, then more people would go in for exams,” Bancroft said. “When people are assaulted and find out they have to go to Reno, they say, ‘forget it.'”

Last year, SCH made significant progress in providing essential services to the Truckee/Tahoe community. They offered emergency shelter to 90 community members for a total of 8,638 nights, assisted 265 individuals in accessing domestic and sexual violence services, provided 1,864 family support services to 714 community members, and facilitated 1,334 legal services for 433 individuals.

These efforts align with national statistics highlighting the prevalence and impact of domestic and sexual violence. For example, research by Chen et al. (2023) reveals that a majority of individuals who experienced contact sexual violence knew the perpetrator, with over 53% of women and more than 29% of men reporting such experiences. Additionally, James et al. (2016) found that 47% of transgender individuals have been sexually assaulted at some point in their lives, emphasizing the unique challenges faced by this community. Furthermore, Basile et al. (2022) highlight the disproportionate impact of sexual violence on certain demographics, such as non-Hispanic Black women and Hispanic women.

SCH offers a holistic approach to addressing sexual and domestic violence, including therapy, housing support, legal consultations, and proactive prevention efforts through partnerships with TTUSD for intimate partner violence education.

The prevention program operates in classrooms and student groups, focusing on teaching respect and consent and addressing unhealthy behaviors. The team’s commitment and goal are centered on breaking the cycle of violence, particularly by starting with youth. They conduct pre and post assessments, evaluations, and tests to gauge shifts in understanding and behavior over time.

SCH offers transportation services and advocacy to support survivors. While law enforcement can provide transportation, it may not always align with the survivor’s preferences post-assault. SCH also assists survivors in connecting with rape crisis centers outside the area if they were assaulted while traveling here.

Their legal program is extensive and entirely free. They have crisis advocates and crisis legal advocates who handle civil law matters and guide individuals through legal processes. In cases requiring representation in court, they partner with local law firms. SCH also provides assistance with landlord-tenant legal issues and is the sole provider of comprehensive immigration relief. Their immigration specialist can function as an immigration attorney when needed in cases of sexual and domestic violence.

Despite their significant impact, SCH faces challenges due to funding shortfalls, including anticipated cuts in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding. This funding shortfall is expected to have devastating impacts on numerous organizations, including SCH, which anticipates a $300,000 decrease in funding.

While the exact dollar amount remains unknown, there are national projections of up to a 40% decrease in VOCA funding. Survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence often seek help in situations of life-threatening violence. Because of this, it is imperative that they can access services during these critical times. Yet, the anticipated VOCA cuts not only jeopardize victim services but also place survivors at significant risk. Read more about the implications of cutting VOCA funding at https://nnedv.org/resources-library/impacts-of-fy24-victims-of-crime-act-voca-cuts/ .

Efforts are underway to address this issue, with advocacy for a VOCA fix and legislative measures in California to trigger additional funding sources. However, community support is crucial in ensuring continued access to vital services.

“I have two young children I’m raising in Truckee and I look out into the world and it can feel hard to know what to do to make a difference. Being able to have a tangible impact that you can see on the faces of the community members–that is the most rewarding feeling,” Shannon Falker, Operations and Communications Director at SCH, said.

You can support SCH’s cause by donating through the link: https://sierracommunityhouse.org/ways-to-give/ . Additionally, they have upcoming Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) fundraiser events in collaboration with Alibi Aleworks, including Trivia Night on April 9 at 6 p.m. at their Truckee location and Bingo Night on April 30 at 7 p.m. at their Incline location.